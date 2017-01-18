Canton police say crime serves as reminder why you shouldn’t share your Giant Eagle Advantage Card

CANTON, Ohio — It’s a good reminder why you shouldn’t share your Giant Eagle Advantage Card with anyone.

Canton police are looking for suspects accused of using another customer’s rewards card to activate a pump and steal gas at the GetGo on Raff Road on Monday.

Police shared on their Facebook page photos of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle, which is described as a small green truck, possibly a Ford Ranger.

Police used the recent crime as a good reminder to shoppers. “Please be very cautious when people ask you to use your Advantage Card. Also it is Giant Eagle policy to not allow card sharing outside of the family membership.”

Anyone with information on these suspects should contact the Canton Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144 or by text CANTON followed by your tip to 847411.