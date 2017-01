Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio -- A body found along the Lake Erie shoreline in Conneaut on the morning of Jan. 14 has been identified.

The Ashtabula County Coroner's Office said the body, which was located in a remote area about 300 yards from the Pennsylvania state line, has been identified as Roger Burton, 55.

Burton went missing in November during a capsized boat incident in Fairport Harbor.