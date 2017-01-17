Two Northeast Ohio women receive special invitations to inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORTLAND, Ohio-- When Donald Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States, Northeast Ohio will be well represented.

This Friday, Mary Theis of Warren and Judie Shortreed of Cortland will be on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Both received personal invitations to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, as well as all the pomp and circumstance surrounding the historic event.

Shortreed said, "Everything is just first class, it seems, and to watch Donald and Melania, I mean, I never dreamed I’d be going to the ball."

From the National Mall to the welcome concert and parade, to the inaugural ball, both women will witness it all.

Theis and Shortreed are members of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women and played instrumental roles in helping the Trump-Pence ticket win the state of Ohio; it's just part of the reason why they believe they were chosen, even though Theis admits, she hasn't always voted Republican.

"I've voted both ways. I vote for who I think is going to do best for the country."

Shortreed who is 70 years old and Theis, 82, both say the controversial comments made by Trump on the campaign trail, including his stance on immigration and women, never affected their vote.

"I wasn't happy with that, but that slant that they had that Trump is not for women, Mary and I got special invitations to go to the inauguration. Why? because he was for the women," said Shortreed.

Both women are now preparing to hit the road to D.C.

They are packing up their formal wear and patriotic gear, anticipating an event that will go down in history.

