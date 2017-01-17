Suspect in Gates Mills Home invasion case recently released from prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GATES MILLS - The 38-year-old suspect arrested in connection with a January 6 home invasion was recently released from prison.

Shaun Corrigan, 38, was released from prison in November 2015 after serving nearly 10 years for burglary and drug possession.

Gates Mills police believe Corrigan forced his way into a home, bound the homeowners hands with duct tape, and stole several items.

The victim described the suspect to police and a composite sketch was released last week. A Shaker Height's officer did the sketch.

"He did an amazing job," said Gates Mills Police Chief Gregg Minichello. "When I looked at the sketch and looked the suspect. I thought wow that is really spot on."

The suspect was caught Monday after an alert resident spotted the man and called police.

When police arrived, the suspect took off running but was caught a short time later, with the help of Mayfield Heights police.

"Our officers did an outstanding job," the chief said.

Corrigan is due in court Thursday.

