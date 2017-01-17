Sisters reported missing in 1985 found, mom arrested

SCITUATE, R.I.– Rhode Island State Police say two children reported missing in 1985 have been located in the Houston area and their mother has been charged with snatching them.

Police said Tuesday an anonymous tip two days before Christmas led them to Kimberly and Kelly Yates, and their 69-year-old mother, Elaine.

They said the mother had been living in Houston under the name Leina Waldberg. She was arrested on Monday without incident and faces arraignment Wednesday in Rhode Island on a fugitive charge.

Kelly was 10-months old when she went missing. Her sister was 3. Kelly, now 32, and Kimberly, now 35, were not living with their mother but were in the Houston area.

Police say their father, Russell Yates, has been informed and is “relieved” and wants to see them.

Asked whether the mother should be prosecuted, Yates says that won’t help anyone.

Yates tells reporters he has always been trying to find his children. He was told by police of Elaine Yates’ arrest on Monday.

Police said they gave his information to his daughters so they could get in touch with them. Their father says now, it’s up to them.