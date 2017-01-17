Should inmates have access to social media?

In most states, prison officials want to keep inmates from having access to social media.

It’s to prevent the organization of prison strikes — but it also keeps inmates from stalking victims, running crime rings, threatening witnesses, and finding out personal information about prison guards and officials.

“Social media is a problem,” said Bryan Stirling, director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, in an article on PewTrusts.org. “It should concern everybody across the country that this is happening. It’s the unfettered communication to the outside world that should scare everybody.”

But not everyone agrees. Prisoner advocates and some civil libertarians argue that bans on social media further alienate inmates already cut off from society. They argue that makes a successful return to society more difficult.

Click here to read more, and then head over to our Facebook page to let us know what you think. Todd Meany might read your comments during “Plugged In” from 6:30 – 9 a.m. on Fox 8 News in the Morning.