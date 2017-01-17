Recovery efforts to continue today in missing plane search

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Recovery efforts will continue today in the search for debris from the plane that went missing over Lake Erie.

According to a release from the city of Cleveland, Underwater Marine Contractors’ Salvage Chief, its crew and a crew from Cleveland Fire Department will be out on the water today.

Divers will do targeted dives in several locations based off data collected from Saturday’s sonar scans.

The city will hold a press conference at some point Tuesday afternoon.

The plane, which crashed on Dec. 29, was flown by President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage, John Fleming. It was carrying Fleming’s wife, Sue; their two children, Jack and Andrew, as well as neighbor, Brian Casey, and his daughter, Megan.

Crews have recovered the plane’s cockpit voice recorder, an engine, wings and large portions of its fuselage.

