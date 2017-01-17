Police say woman abducted from Cleveland store in ‘good health’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police say the woman seen on surveillance video being abducted from a convenience store earlier this month is in "good health."

Detectives say the woman contacted them to say she had children with the suspect. The Cleveland Police Department will now work with the Domestic Violence Unit in the investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, police released video of the abduction which shows the woman on the phone in the store, before being grabbed and forced outside by a man. A short time later, the suspect then is seen throwing her into the passenger side front seat of a car before driving away.

