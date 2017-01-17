Police investigate abduction of woman from Cleveland store

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are asking for help identifying the suspect and the victim of an abduction seen in surveillance photos.

According to Cleveland police, the abduction happened Jan. 12 at around 9:45 p.m. at a 3608 Woodland Avenue convenience store.

A store clerk said the female victim came into the store and was crying before asking to use the phone and calling 911. While she was on the phone, a male entered the store, grabbed her, picked her up and took her outside.

Video obtained from the store shows the victim arrive at the store in the suspect’s vehicle. She is seen getting out of the vehicle and walking into the store.

A short time later, the suspect goes into the store to get her and then is seen throwing her into the passenger side front seat before driving away. The vehicle is a gold Chevy Trailblazer.

The victim is described as a black female around 40 years old. She was around 5’2″ tall and weighed 90 pounds. She was wearing a black jacket and black furry boots.

The suspect is described as a black male around 6’2″ tall. He was around 30 years of age and had a beard. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a red knit hat.

Anyone with information as for the identity of the suspect or the victim is asked to call investigators at 216-621-1234 or call 911.