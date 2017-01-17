Perry Township police searching for missing 70-year-old man

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Perry Township are looking for an elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.

James Rose, Jr., 70, was last seen on Tuesday morning.

Rose, who lives in the 400 block of Tanya NW, is described as being 5’5″-5’6″, about 135 lbs., with gray hair and green eyes.

He was wearing khaki pants with blue and white Sketcher shoes and a collared shirt. Rose reportedly has a military-style tattoo on his upper arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Perry Township Police Department at (330)478-5121.