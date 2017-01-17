Officer and K9 partner make huge meth bust in Montville

MONTVILLE, Ohio – A Montville police officer, working as part of the Medina County Criminal Patrol Task Force, made a traffic stop on I-71 over the weekend…and wound up taking over $35 thousand worth of drugs off of the streets.

Officer Ryan Gibbons and his K9 partner Blek, stopped a grey Volkswagen for an equipment violation Sunday, January 15. While questioning the people in the car, Officer Gibbons noticed some “criminal indicators” and Blek gave an alert to the presence of narcotics.

A search of the car turned up almost a pound of Methamphetamine, 2 pounds of marijuana and 25 grams of heroin. Their street value was $35,350. Also found in the car was $3,200 in cash.

The three people in the car, Jamie Matthews, 35, Timothy Murriel, 35 and Brian Mackes, 47 were all from Colorado Springs, Colorado. They are in jail on a number of drug-related charges, including trafficking and possession.