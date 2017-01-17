ODOT reducing speed limit on portion of I-90 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The speed limit on a portion of Interstate 90 in Lake County will be reduced during the winter months after a series of crashes on the highway.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the speed limit will go from 65 to 60 miles per hour between state Route 91 and around five miles east of Vrooman Road.

A release from ODOT said the idea to reduce the speed limit was developed after many discussions between ODOT and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office regarding crashes that took place on that section of the highway.

The temporary 60 mile per hour speed limit matches the posted speed limit in the rest of the urban area of Greater Cleveland, the release states.

The signage is expected to be updated by Jan. 20. The reduced speed limit will be in place through the end of winter but no later than April 1.

“During major snow events this corridor is well known for heavy snow squalls,” said Myron Pakush, District 12 Deputy Director. “We hope that by temporarily reducing the speed limit in this area for the winter months that motorists will understand the importance of driving for the conditions.”

