Mild winter weather: Temps in 50s, cooler tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The rain is scattered now, much more so than earlier this morning. We heard thunder too. Several cloud-to-ground and cloud-to-water lightning skies lit up the skies in and around the Metro this morning. Did you hear the thunder?

It is SO mild with temperatures in the upper 50s and flirting with 60°. Only 3% of all the January days have hit 60°+ here in Cleveland over the last 16 years.

Here is a computer model rainfall forecast from now through Thursday morning:

Model guidance for temperatures suggest a bit of a “surge” Tuesday with highs well into the 50s:

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast. Follow weather updates, here.