Mansfield bank robbed by man who claimed to have a bomb

MANSFIELD, Ohio – Mansfield police are looking for a man who robbed a First Merit Bank Tuesday, claiming he had an “explosive device.”

The suspect walked into the bank shortly after 1 p.m. and told a bank employee that he had an explosive device. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the building.

The suspect drove away in an older-model, black sedan – possibly a Ford LTD or a Lincoln. The car drove east on Park Avenue West after the robbery.

The FBI is assisting the police in investigating this robbery. Anyone who knows the suspect in the pictures above, or who can provide information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Ron Packer at 419-755-9729, Lieutenant Ken Carroll at 419-755-9761 or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 419-525-2200.