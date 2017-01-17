× Little girl found murdered in family’s restaurant to be laid to rest in New York

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Five-year-old Ashley Zhao, the little girl who was found murdered inside her family’s Jackson Township restaurant last week, will be laid to rest in New York.

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home confirmed to FOX 8 News, there will be no local services for the child; instead, Ashley’s remains will be taken to New York for services.

She was reported missing on Jan. 9. Authorities searched for the little girl for hours; on Tuesday, Jan. 10, her body was found hidden inside her parents’ restaurant, Ang’s Asian Cuisine.

Ashley’s mom is charged with murder and felonious assault. Ashley’s father was also arrested and charged with complicity to murder and complicity to commit felonious assault.

