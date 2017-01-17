Lakewood Walgreen’s robbed at gunpoint; police searching for suspect

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreen’s Monday morning.

It happened at the store at West 117th Street and Detroit Avenue around 9:45 a.m.

Investigators say a man armed with a dark pistol walked into the store and pointed the weapon at the cashier.

Surveillance pictures show the suspect wearing a white or grey-colored, hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored coat and dark pants.

The suspect made off with an undetermined amount of cash. Further details were not released.

Anyone with information on this robbery should call the Lakewood Police Department immediately.