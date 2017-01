Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Metroparks offer all kinds of winter activities including tobogganing at the Mill Stream Run Reservation in Strongsville. The 700-foot ice chute lets you speed down the slopes at speeds up to 50 miles per hour -- making it the tallest and fastest ice cute in the state of Ohio. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton experienced the thrill first hand!

Click here to learn more about the Strongsville Toboggan Chutes & Chalet.

