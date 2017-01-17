We worry about ourselves in winter, but we also need to worry about our pets! Dr. Brian Forsgren from the Gateway Animal Clinic stopped by with some helpful tips.
Keep your pets safe this winter
-
January 17, 2017
-
Local police department warns parents after kids spotted on icy pond
-
Shovel or pay: in some cities, clearing sidewalks is the law
-
Winter Weather Outlook 2016-2017: No free ride like last winter
-
Thousands attend 44th annual Woollybear Festival, send well wishes to Dick Goddard
-
-
Remember: Troopers responding to winter-related crashes are driving in same conditions
-
Did player’s speech during rain delay spark Cubs World Series win?
-
Dogs rescued around Cleveland after they were left out in frigid temperatures
-
Metroparks Zoo offering free admission to go with Thanksgiving feasts
-
Helping others: 80 coats handed out to keep people warm this winter
-
-
Dawson Foundation donates 100 coats to kids in need
-
Share your photos! Precious pets dressed up for the holidays
-
A look at Dick Goddard’s amazing impact on Northeast Ohio family pets