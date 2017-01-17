× January 17, 2017

Herb of the Year

We kicked off the show with the herb of the year! 2017 is all about cilantro and coriander – did you know they are actually the same plant? We learned that and more from Karen Kennedy who stopped by from The Herb Society of America.

Las Vegas Viewer Trip

It’s Vegas week! All this week, we are re-living our most recent New Day Cleveland Viewer Trip. Today, Natalie showed you her trip to Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and David took you out to a high-tech driving range!

Stay tuned all this week for more from our Vegas trip!

Cleveland Indians Season Tickets

Less than three months until opening day at Progressive Field! Here with the scoop on tribe tickets was Assistant Director of Communications, Joel Hammond.

Canary Travel

We got to Vegas with the help of our friends at Canary Travel! We welcomed Angie McClure back to the studio, along with Kelly Messina from the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority! Kelly gave us six new reasons to visit Vegas this year, and Angie brought you this deal:

Save up to $100 on your next Vegas Vacation

Participating hotels will be offering free buffets

Book by 1/24 and travel by 8/14

Munch

Can we interest you in a fresh, healthy lunch? We headed out to Solon to grab a bite at Munch! You can find their creative and healthy sandwiches on Miles Road.

Pets: Winter Weather Worries

We worry about ourselves in winter, but we also need to worry about our pets! Dr. Brian Forsgren from the Gateway Animal Clinic stopped by with some helpful tips.

