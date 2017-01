Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s Vegas week! All this week, we are re-living our most recent New Day Cleveland Viewer Trip. Today, Natalie showed you her trip to Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and David took you out to a high-tech driving range!

Stay tuned all this week for more from our Vegas trip!

www.mirage.com/secret-garden-and-dolphin-habitat

www.topgolf.com/las-vegas