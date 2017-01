Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio -- Chef John Kolar is known for innovative style and big flavors at his restaurant 'Thyme2' in Medina. Chef Kolar showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how to make one of the items off his new winter menu 'Smoked Tomato Bisque' and he paired it with his 'kicked-up-a-notch' grilled cheese sandwich.

Click here to learn more about Thyme2.