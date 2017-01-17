Formerly conjoined twins leave Columbus hospital for their home in Uganda

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two-year-old Acen and Apio Akello were born conjoined, but they are now two happy, healthy and independent little girls, thanks to the staff at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

The girls were born joined at the spine and hip region and came to Columbus from their home in Uganda in September of 2015.They underwent a 16-hour separation surgery on September 3. On February 8 of 2016, they were discharged to the Columbus Ronald McDonald House as they began the outpatient and clinical therapy appointments that would teach them how to walk.

It was all one big success. Nearly a year later, and 18 months after their separation surgery, the toddlers are back home in Uganda with their mother.

“My main goal for when they arrived home in Uganda was for them to be able to walk off the plane independently, without any assistance,” said Dr. Gail Besner, chief of Pediatric Surgery at Nationwide Children’s. “The determination of the girls and the outstanding work of our occupational therapy and physical therapy teams helped them do just that.”

“I fully expect the girls will lead happy and healthy lives thanks to their determination and the bravery of their mom, Ester, who entrusted the girls in our care.”

Conjoined twins occur in about 1 in 200,000 pregnancies.

