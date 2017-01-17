‘Don’t like it at all’: Piers Morgan calls little girl’s Taylor Swift impersonation ‘creepy’

A 7-year-old girl may have won people all over the world with her viral performance of Taylor Swift’s “You Belong with Me” — but not Piers Morgan.

Xia Vigor performed the song on Philippine show “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.”

In it, she sang Swift’s song wearing similar costumes and make-up. She first appeared dressed in a marching band costume — as Swift did during her performances while on tour.

Then dancers on stage ripped off the costume to expose a flashy dress underneath.

Video of the little girl’s performance went viral, and she received rave reviews from the judges.

But when a clip of her performance was shown on “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan said that it was “one of the creepiest things I’ve ever watched,” the Mirror reports.

“This whole sexualization of young girls like this, I don’t like it at all,” he said. “I’m afraid and that is my withering verdict…It just means millions of young girls will be slapping on makeup and lipstick … and it’s just not right.”

A YouTube clip of her performance has been viewed over 1.9 million times.