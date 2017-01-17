Disturbing video released of attorney hypnotizing clients for sexual pleasure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ohio -- It was a hypnosis on hidden camera.

A bizarre and disturbing clip was released of a northeast Ohio lawyer trying to hypnotize a female client for his own sexual pleasures.

In November 2014, a woman wearing a hidden camera sat down in the Sheffield office of respected divorce attorney Michael Fine. Sheffield police set up the sting after she claimed the now 59-year-old Sheffield attorney would try to relax her before meetings using hypnosis. She realized he was actually trying to take advantage of her sexually.

"Let's take a deep breath ... one more time. Ok, I gotta calm down, let's do this together," Fine says as the meeting begins.

"Each time I say the word sleep, you're gonna go deeper and deeper, ten times deeper. One, two, three, sleep ... one, two, three sleep," Fine said as he appeared to attempt a hypnotic trance.

In September 2016, Fine pleaded guilty to putting five other women in similar trances. Prosecutors say the victim with the hidden camera went to police when she realized she had lost track of time after a previous meeting, and her clothing was disheveled.

When the relaxation session moved to the couch, it became more sexual. Some of the talk is too graphic for Fox 8 to repeat. Most of the time, the woman's eyes are closed while Fine's face gets closer to hers.

"Every time I say the word pleasure, you cannot constrain or hold yourself back, your entire body is a vessel of pleasure," he said.

"When is the last time you made love?" he asked.

"Every time I touch you, it's gonna be an incredible sensation," he said.

"At the count of three, you won't be able to control yourself," Fine also said.

After a few minutes, Fine wakes the woman out of her so-called trance and gets down to business.

"Ok, so we have some papers to go over and, I have some questions that I have to ask of you," he says moments before police storm into the room.

"He used my trust and his position as my attorney to gain information about my vulnerabilities. He then used that information not only to protect and defend me, but also to manipulate, hurt and take advantage of me," said one of the victim's when she spoke at Fine's sentencing hearing in November.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

An attorney who represents some of the victims in a civil suit told Fox 8 that the public is not aware of how capable he was in hypnotizing the women. She says they were not naive, they were strong, intelligent women.

