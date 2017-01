Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kansas -- An out-of-control tractor trailer nearly hit a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Sunday.

Trooper Tod Hileman posted video from his dash cam that showed the close call.

Hileman said another trooper saw the truck traveling too fast for the icy weather conditions.

The driver lost control and crossed the median just missing the trooper's vehicle.

No one was hurt in the crash.