Cleveland officer to be charged in domestic violence, sexual assault incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio — An unidentified Cleveland police officer is expected to be formally charged Tuesday after being arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence and sexual assault incident.

The 51-year-old officer is expected to face charges of rape, felonious assault and domestic violence. He's been held at the Parma City Jail since his arrest on Saturday.

Capt. Kevin Riley says the officer has been accused of pointing a gun at his 42-year-old girlfriend and then pistol-whipping her at a home in the Cuyahoga County city.

The officer also allegedly fired two shots while holding the gun next to the woman, who police say was sexually assaulted during the attack.

A Cleveland police spokesman says the officer will be placed on unpaid leave while his case is pending.

Continuing coverage here.