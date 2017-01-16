Weather outlook: Rainy periods, steady temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The forecast looks quiet with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Rain gets going today and tonight. Tuesday rainfall could exceed an inch or so. Hopefully, this won’t exacerbate the flooding situation too much. If you are in a flood-prone area, please stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast, and, as always, follow weather updates, here.

Here is a computer model rainfall forecast from now through Thursday morning:

Model guidance for temperatures suggest a bit of a “surge” Tuesday with highs well into the 50s:

We’re looking at 10-15 degrees above with highs in the 50s for much of the week. Check out the 14-day anomaly trend-line on one of the computer models we look at:

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: