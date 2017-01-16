Watch: Officer carries elderly woman to safety when truck bursts into flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WADSWORTH, Ohio -- A Wadsworth police officer is being recognized for his efforts in helping two women whose vehicle burst into flames at the side of the road last week.

According to the Wadsworth Police Department Facebook Page, it happened on state Route 57 on Jan. 2.

Police were initially called to reports of a vehicle driving erratically. Officer Cody Lamielle, who was on routine patrol, spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver told him she was having mechanical difficulties. Lamielle spotted smoke and flames coming from under the hood and was able to get the driver and her elderly mother to safety.

Watch the ordeal in the video above.