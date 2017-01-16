‘Was that Godzilla?” Video of massive alligator goes viral

LAKELAND, Florida — “Is it a dinosaur?” “Was that Godzilla?” Some people can’t believe their eyes at a new video that appears to show a massive gator.

Kim Joiner posted the video to the Circle B Bar Reserve Polk Nature Discovery Center group on Facebook, and said, “I love Circle B. Nature at its best.” Polk’s Nature Discovery Center is located in Lakeland, Florida.

The video, which was posted Sunday, has already been shared nearly 14k times.

Joiner told WKMG, the video is real. She estimated the gator to be at least 12 feet long.

**Watch it, above**