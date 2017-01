KENT, Ohio– Police in Kent released photos Monday showing an armed robbery at University Drive Thru on S. Water St.

Police say two men walked into the business at 3:15 p.m. Friday, showed a handgun, and stole money and other items.

The suspects both took off.  Kent police ask that you take a look at the photos; if you have any information or can ID the suspects, please call Kent police at (330) 673-7732.