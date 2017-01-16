Reports: Several killed in nightclub shooting at end of music festival

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Several people were killed after shots were fired in a crowded nightclub in Play del Carmen early Monday morning.
The shooting happened on the final day of the BPM Festival. It’s a 10-day electronic dance music festival that features hundreds of artists.
Several people attending the festival tweeted about the shooting. Many reported seeing dead bodies in the Blue Parrot nightclub.
According to ABC News, the Quintana Roo attorney general’s office confirmed the shooting but could not confirm the number of dead or injured.
20.629559 -87.073885