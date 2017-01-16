Reports: Several killed in nightclub shooting at end of music festival

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Several people were killed after shots were fired in a crowded nightclub in Play del Carmen early Monday morning.

The shooting happened on the final day of the BPM Festival. It’s a 10-day electronic dance music festival that features hundreds of artists.

Several people attending the festival tweeted about the shooting. Many reported seeing dead bodies in the Blue Parrot nightclub.

According to ABC News, the Quintana Roo attorney general’s office confirmed the shooting but could not confirm the number of dead or injured.

Five people have been reported dead after shooting broke out at the BPM Music Festival in Mexico https://t.co/tU89VTSDZz — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 16, 2017

This is a very very sad situation. Tryna get my head around it still. Thoughts and condolences to all affected ♥ — JACKMASTER (@jackmaster) January 16, 2017

According to reports at @TheBPMFestival, a gunman has entered Elrow at Blue Parrot and opened fire, killing at least 5. More as we have it. — Four Four Magazine (@fourfourmagazin) January 16, 2017

If you're in the Playa Del Carmen area at @TheBPMFestival please stay in your accom. Further reports of a second attack have come through. — Four Four Magazine (@fourfourmagazin) January 16, 2017

Prayers for #playadelcarmen and everyone at #bpmfestival . Music should unite us all, not encite tragedies such as this — Kaitlin McLaughlin (@Katiemcblondie) January 16, 2017