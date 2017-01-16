Records show plane that crashed in Lake Erie previously owned by Brazilian charter

CLEVELAND – Federal Aviation Administration aircraft records detail the history of the plane that crashed in Lake Erie last month, killing six people.

The records show pilot John T. Fleming’s Maverick Air LLC purchased the Cessna Citation in mid-October. At the time, the plane had about 800 airframe hours and had recorded about 1,023 landings.

The plane was first sold in early 2012 and was exported for use by Brazilian charter company Aero Rio Taxi Aereo Ltda over the past four years.

The plane, which crashed on Dec. 29, was flown by President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage, John Fleming. It was carrying Fleming’s wife, Sue; their two children, Jack and Andrew, as well as neighbor, Brian Casey, and his daughter, Megan.

Crews have recovered the plane’s cockpit voice recorder, an engine, wings and large portions of its fuselage.

Recovery efforts are expected to resume Tuesday, with divers using a targeted dive plan to examine whether remaining debris need to be recovered.

