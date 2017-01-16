Police believe they know ID of man killed in ‘brutal attack’, found in Wayne County woods

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — Police believe the man found dead in a wooded area outside Doylestown is a missing Stark County man.

The body was found by a woman walking her dog near Clinton Road at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Doug Hunter said the man was killed in a brutal attack.

An exact cause of death must still be determined, but Hunter said “I can tell you this was not a natural cause death or overdose. This was a brutal attack on this man.”

Police are searching the area where he was found for a weapon.

They believe the man is a 44-year-old missing from Stark County. The family reported him missing on Saturday as they hadn’t seen him since Christmas.

Hunter said there is no motive and the case is ongoing.

“We certainly believe there are people that know exactly what happened to this man,” he said.

The area where the body was found is commonly used as a dump site. Police don’t believe he was murdered there, and they are uncertain as to where that took place.

