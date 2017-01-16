× Missing Adult Alert issued for man with dementia

EUCLID, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General has issued a Missing Adult Alert for a Cuyahoga County man.

Curtis Carlisle, 84, left a family member’s home on Hawthorne Drive in Euclid around 8 p.m. Sunday and never returned home.

Carlisle is in the early stages of Dementia. He is 6’2″ tall and weighs about 205 pounds.

Investigators say he was driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with Ohio license plate number ELT3740.

Anyone with information should call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171 or 911.