× ITEAM: more charges expected in arrest of Cleveland police officer

PARMA, OH – The Fox 8 ITEAM has obtained more information about the arrest of a Cleveland police officer.

Parma police say that they arrested a 51-year-old Parma man for allegedly beating and sexually assaulting his girlfriend on Saturday, January 14.

The victim told police that the suspect entered her State Road home in the early morning hours and attacked her while she was sleeping. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the victim, hit her with it and then fired it.

The suspect was located later at a North Royalton business. He was taken into custody and is now in the Parma jail awaiting charges. He has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, January 17.

41.404774 -81.722909