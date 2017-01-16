Green fouls LeBron, appears to mock him for flopping as Cavs lose to Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. — Draymond Green and LeBron James went at it again in the first half of the Cavaliers’ visit to Golden State on Monday.

Their latest dustup came with 6:55 left in the first half. Golden State led 52-35 when James collided with Green near midcourt, resulting in a flagrant 1 foul on Green. Green’s arm extended across the upper body of James, who went down hard and lay on the court. Green reacted by appearing to mock James for flopping — and he wasn’t the only one to sense some embellishment from James.

“Flagrant 1 on Draymond?? What has happened to my league??” Reggie Miller posted on Twitter.

Warriors' Draymond Green hard fouls Cavaliers' LeBron James & then mocks his flailing (all angles) pic.twitter.com/rzOTYiXhFt — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 17, 2017

After a lengthy replay review, a double technical was called on Green and Richard Jefferson.

Green was suspended for Game 5 of last season’s NBA Finals after swiping at James’ groin the previous game. The Cavs rallied from 3-1 down to win the title.

Well, at least we know how Draymond feels… 👀 https://t.co/MuZGUkVLXJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 17, 2017

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors certainly looked ready to trade some more blows with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers come June.

The two-time reigning MVP hit five 3-pointers and had 20 points while matching his season best with 11 assists in Golden State’s 126-91 rout of the defending champs Monday.

Klay Thompson scored 26 points with five 3s, and Curry made four steals. Draymond Green produced his third triple-double of the season with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists while matching his career best with five blocks — and had another dustup with King James in the process.

James had 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting and eight rebounds, and he and Green became the talk once more as their relationship turned even more testy.

Kevin Durant added 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Warriors in a much-hyped matchup merely weeks after Golden State lost 109-108 in Cleveland on Christmas.

