Fox Recipe Box: Pecan Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is Chef Brandon Chrostowski's favorite holiday of the year. The chef and founder of EDWINS Restaurant and Leadership Institute credits the civil rights leader as one of the biggest inspirations in his life.

In honor of the MLK Jr. holiday, Chef Chrostowski shared one of Dr. King's favorite dessert recipes with Fox 8's Kristi Capel.

Click here to learn more about EDWINS Restaurant and Leadership Institute.

EDWIN'S Pecan Pie

1 unbaked 8" pie crust

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup corn syrup

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 cup sugar

4 tablespoons melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups halved pecans

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees

In a bowl for an electric mixer, using the paddle, mix together the sugar, brown sugar and salt

Mix in the corn syrup, mix until smooth

Add the eggs and vanilla extract

Mix in the melted butter

Add the pecans to the pie shell

Pour in the batter

Wrap in tin foil and place pie on a baking sheet

Bake for 30 minutes then unwrap, bake for another 20-25 minutes until it only has a slight jiggle in the middle

Let cool to firm up