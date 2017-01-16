Fox Recipe Box: Pecan Pie

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is Chef Brandon Chrostowski's favorite holiday of the year. The chef and founder of EDWINS Restaurant and Leadership Institute credits the civil rights leader as one of the biggest inspirations in his life.
In honor of the MLK Jr. holiday, Chef Chrostowski shared one of Dr. King's favorite dessert recipes with Fox 8's Kristi Capel.
Click here to learn more about EDWINS Restaurant and Leadership Institute.
EDWIN'S Pecan Pie
1 unbaked 8" pie crust
3 eggs, beaten
1 cup corn syrup
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 cup sugar
4 tablespoons melted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups halved pecans
Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees
In a bowl for an electric mixer, using the paddle, mix together the sugar, brown sugar and salt
Mix in the corn syrup, mix until smooth
Add the eggs and vanilla extract
Mix in the melted butter
Add the pecans to the pie shell
Pour in the batter
Wrap in tin foil and place pie on a baking sheet
Bake for 30 minutes then unwrap, bake for another 20-25 minutes until it only has a slight jiggle in the middle
Let cool to firm up