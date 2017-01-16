Forecast: Clouds moving in, rain returns later today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Monday forecast looks quiet with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Rain assembles late today into tonight. Tuesday rainfall could exceed a half an inch or so. Hopefully, this won't exacerbate the flooding situation too much.

Here is a computer model rainfall forecast from now through Wednesday:

We’re looking at 10-15 degrees above with highs in the 50’s for much of the week. Check out the 14-day anomaly trend-line on one of the computer models we look at:

See the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast below.