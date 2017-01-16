× Councilman Jeffrey Johnson to run for mayor of Cleveland

CLEVELAND – Ward 10 Cleveland councilman Jeffrey Johnson has announced that he will be running for mayor of Cleveland.

In a post on his Facebook page Monday, Johnson says that he “will spend the next 8 months working hard to gain the support of the majority of voters by focusing on where Cleveland is today and where I believe we have to be tomorrow.”

Johnson has served on city council since 2009 and before that he represented the area in the Ohio senate. He was convicted on federal corruption charges in 1998 and served 15 months in a halfway house.

In an email to Fox 8, Johnson confirms his candidacy, adding that he will be heading to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Tuesday to get his petitions and to announce his run in person.

Frank Jackson, the current mayor of Cleveland, has not announced if he will be seeking a fourth term yet.