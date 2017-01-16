× Cleveland school district employees scammed out of over $100-thousand in paychecks

CLEVELAND – Sixty one employees of the Cleveland Municipal School District had to be issued paper paychecks after their direct deposit checks were spammed to a third party.

The school district became aware of the problem on the 13th, and according to CEO Eric Gordon, has taken steps to prevent “additional malicious activity, reported this incident to law enforcement, and have called in experts to help resolve this problem now and for future pays.”

The employees were victims of an email spoofing scam that sent $100,786.99 in direct deposit checks to accounts of an “unknown third party.” The school district has advised its employees of measures they can take to keep their personal information safe.