Authorities still trying to ID body found in wooded area in Wayne County

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio -- Police are still investigating the discovery of a man's body in a wooded area outside of Doylestown Sunday.

The body was found by a woman walking her dog near Clinton Road at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said early Monday that authorities are still working on the identity of the victim. They did confirm the body is not that of missing Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron.

Macron has been missing for several weeks. Back in December, the 45-year-old's office at the township complex was left in such a way that an altercation may have taken place.

Cuyahoga Crimestoppers has issued a reward up to $2,500 for any information that leads to finding Macron.

