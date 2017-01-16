Arrest made in Gates Mills home invasion

GATES MILLS,OH – Police have made an arrest in a home invasion that happened earlier this month.

At around 1:45 p.m. Monday police arrested Shaun Corrigan of Solon. Police received a call of a suspicious male in a back yard on Gates Mills Blvd.

Corrigan is being held in jail on aggravated burglary and kidnapping charges.

Police Chief Gregg Minichello said the suspect forced his way into the woman’s home around noon on January 6. The woman was expecting a package and opened the door.

The chief said the suspect tied the woman’s hands together using duct tape, and forced her to walk around the house with him. The suspect had a box cutter and other tools with him.

The suspect took several items including cash and jewelry from the home before leaving.

He said the victim was not seriously injured but very “shaken up.”

