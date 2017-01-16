13-year-old steals woman’s car, says his mom in jail and he wanted food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Police say a 13-year-old robbed a local educator, but what he said to her has that teacher talking about forgiveness.

Andrea Gray said she just got home from grocery shopping Saturday evening, and was in the process of bringing her food into the house, when her brother noticed someone stealing her car.

“I saw a boy shutting the door and pulling away,” Gray said. “I said Lord please don’t let him get hurt. It’s just a car.”

Andrea’s niece, Deshawn Gray, tried to stop the car, but the suspect left at a high rate of speed, almost hitting her.

Police were called, and Deshawn was able to track the car by tracking her cell phone.

Police spotted the car and began to walk toward the vehicle, but when the suspect saw police he took off, almost hitting an officer. The suspect did strike the zone car causing minor damage.

The 13-year-old was arrested a short time later. Andrea was able to get some of her items back, but was told it may be a few more weeks before her car is returned.

After the teen was in custody he asked if he could apologize to the victim.

“He told me this long story about how his mom has been in jail since December and he wanted to get money for food for him and his sister,” Andrea said. “I felt really bad for him. I don’t know if it’s all true but if it is I want to find out what I can do to help.”

The teen told police he was on probation for CCW. He is being held in the juvenile detention center and is expected in court soon.