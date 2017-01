Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Sun returns today along with seasonable temperatures. We have a couple quiets days, which includes MLK, Jr. Day, until the next round of rain and above average temperatures return to the region.

We’re looking at 10-15 degrees above with highs in the 50s for much of the week. Check out the 14-day anomaly trend-line on one of the computer models we look at:

See the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast below:

