Tribe’s Ryan Merritt, fiancee send thank you notes to every fan who gave them wedding gift

CLEVELAND – Back in October, during game 5 of the World Series,Tribe rookie pitcher Ryan Merritt had an amazing outing for the Indians.

Merritt, 24, had three strikeouts and allowed two hits in four innings in Game 5. And that was the game the Indians clinched the ALCS and went on to the World Series.

It was during that game that fans discovered Merritt’s wedding registry online and as a thank you to the pitcher, started buying everything on it!

And Merritt and his fiancée Sarah thanked each and every one of them with a note!

Well done, Ryan and Sarah! And Go Tribe!!!!

And in case you are wondering, Ryan is just as excited about next season as everyone else!