Sherrod Brown holds roundtable for Ohioans concerned about losing healthcare

CLEVELAND — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown on Sunday hosted a roundtable at MetroHealth Medical Center to address concerns from Ohioans who were worried about losing their healthcare under the repeal, a news release stated.

Brown was joined at 11 a.m. by leadership from MetroHealth and other medical centers, who detailed the consequences of repeal for the patients that they serve.

Participants discussed actions by Congress to potentially kick hundreds of thousands of Ohioans off of their healthcare insurance, with no plan to replace it, the release from Brown said.

Some of those in attendance were patients who will face higher medical costs and possible loss of coverage in the aftermath of these changes.

An estimated 900,000 Ohioans will lose health insurance under the repeal.

“Whether you have private health insurance through your employer, are covered under the Medicaid expansion, or through the Affordable Care Act exchanges, Ohioans deserve to know that repealing the healthcare law will impact everyone,” said Heidi L. Gartland, Vice President, Government & Community Relations at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio. “At University Hospitals, repeal will cut hundreds of millions of dollars we rely on to serve our patients. Such drastic cuts would limit our ability to provide critical services, threaten patient’s ability to get the care they need, and potentially result in job losses here in Cleveland.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, the House of Representatives began the process of dismantling the Affordable Care Act on Friday, approving a budget resolution on a mostly party line vote.

The vote was 227-198.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said that Republicans were now sending in a “rescue mission” to fix the massive healthcare law.

“I can’t help but think back to when we were debating this law in 2010. As a member of the minority, I stood right here and pleaded with the majority not to do it. Don’t take something as personal as health care and subject it to this big government experiment. Don’t do something so arrogant and so contrary to our founding principles,” Ryan said in a rare floor speech. “My colleagues, this experiment has failed. This law is collapsing as we speak. And we have to step in before things get even worse. This is nothing short of a rescue mission.”

