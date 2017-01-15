Live video: family of slain Cleveland Clinic employee holds vigil 3 years after his death

CLEVELAND – Three years ago, on January 11, 2015, Stephen Halton, Jr. was called in to word at the Cleveland Clinic.

The 30-year-old anesthesia technician was on his way to help with a liver transplant. He was waiting for the bus on Lakeshore Blvd in the early morning when someone robbed and shot him to death.

His family has been relentless in keeping Stephen’s name alive while police search for his killer.

The Halton family is holding a prayer service at Bethlehem Temple of Praise on Cleveland’s west side Sunday night.

They have also started a foundation to help support other families going through what they are going through.

