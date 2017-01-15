× Kayakers cling to tree in Cuyahoga river until help arrives

KENT, Ohio — A kayak trip for two men turned into a terrifying ordeal Saturday afternoon on the Cuyahoga River.

It happened around 3 p.m., near the Stow Street Bridge.

According to the Kent Police Department and Portage County Water Rescue Team (PCWRT), the two men were heading down the river when they hit some rapids, overturning their kayaks.

One man told the PCWRT that he was almost pinned under water by a submerged tree. Both men clung to a tree in the river until help arrived.

“Both were very lucky to walk away,” the PCWRT said on its Facebook page.

Additionally, the department said the high river levels make for very dangerous rapids and people should stay off the river until it recedes to a safer level.