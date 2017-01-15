Forecast: clouds moving in, rain returns later Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Jay Reynolds snapped a picture of the moon this morning as it floated overhead. It was a quiet, uneventful night. Some dense fog did form in pockets well inland this morning.

The milky sun will transition to mostly cloudy skies tonight as lows dip into the lower 20s, seasonably cool with no precip expected. By all measures, this will be a quiet January forecast for a couple of days.

Tuesday the rain will begin and here is a computer model forecast.

Hopefully, the rain will not get too heavy or prolonged due to flooding concerns.

We’re looking at 10-15 degrees above with highs in the 50’s for much of the week. Check out the 14-day anomaly trend-line on one of the computer models we look at:

