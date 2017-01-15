× Double homicide under investigation in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio – Police responding to a call of shots fired on a street in Mansfield discovered two homicide victims outside of a home there.

Two men, dead of gunshot wounds, were discovered at around 3:30 Sunday morning on Helen Avenue. Mansfield police collected evidence and are continuing their investigation which includes looking for a motive for the shootings.

They are asking anyone with information on the crime to call Detective Frank Parrella at 419-755-9740 or Detective William Bushong at 419-755-9432.